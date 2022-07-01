Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fabrinet by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

