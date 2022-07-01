Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fanhua from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

