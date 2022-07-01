Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,566 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,521,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,147,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 3.28. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.32%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

