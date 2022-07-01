Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $189,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $270,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.