Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 79,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

