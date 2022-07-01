Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hasbro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

