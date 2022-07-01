Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $111.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

