FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 29,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 61,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

