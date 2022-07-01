Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.92 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

