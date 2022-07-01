FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Amy B. Lane Buys 607 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.84. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 234.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

