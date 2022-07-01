FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $284.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.71.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 234.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.