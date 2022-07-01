FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.71.

FedEx stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

