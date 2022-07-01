FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at KeyCorp

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.71.

NYSE FDX opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

