FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

