FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FNHC opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.