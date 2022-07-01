Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,200 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAOF opened at $1.24 on Friday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

