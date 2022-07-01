FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

