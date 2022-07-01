Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,765,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

