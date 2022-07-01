Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Shares of FIS opened at $91.67 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

