Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 88,106 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 1.48% of Steelcase worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 132,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steelcase by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 44,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.73 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

