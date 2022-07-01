Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

