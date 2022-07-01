Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

