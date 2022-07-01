Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 18,303 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,437 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

EA stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

