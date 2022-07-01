Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $2,718,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FACA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

