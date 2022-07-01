Financial Analysis: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) versus Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kuke Music and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 1.10 -$9.23 million ($0.30) -5.90 Boxlight $185.18 million 0.24 -$13.80 million ($0.21) -3.24

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kuke Music and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 537.07%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -17.51% -0.37% -0.31% Boxlight -6.84% -26.77% -7.66%

Volatility and Risk

Kuke Music has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight beats Kuke Music on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuke Music Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, the company provides MimioClarity, a classroom audio solution; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; MimioVote, a student assessment system; and MimioPad, a wireless pen tablet, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

