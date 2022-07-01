Financial Survey: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings



This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rayonier and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rayonier currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Rayonier pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 15.00% 6.02% 3.03% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.55% 8.75% 1.79%

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.11 billion 4.93 $152.55 million $1.20 31.15 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 9.16 $419.19 million $2.79 9.92

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Rayonier on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

