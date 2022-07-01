Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Critical Review

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Finch Therapeutics Group and Vickers Vantage Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vickers Vantage Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 498.59%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Vickers Vantage Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -448.35% -33.13% -30.11% Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A -36.73% -0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 7.29 -$58.16 million ($1.45) -1.96 Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Get Rating)

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

