Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $43.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.1819 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

