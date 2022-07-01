First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.15. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.