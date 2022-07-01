First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in First Community by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in First Community by 7.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

