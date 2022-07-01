First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $41.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.21.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
