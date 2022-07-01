First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.45.

FM stock opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.156508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

