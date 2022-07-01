First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Position Trimmed by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of FCTR opened at $27.19 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.