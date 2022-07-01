First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.32 and last traded at $40.92. Approximately 1,228,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,667,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.
