First United Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

