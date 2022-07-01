FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.