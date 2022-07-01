Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SVVC opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

