Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

