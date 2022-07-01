Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $95.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.64.

FISV stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

