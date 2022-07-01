Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FSI opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

