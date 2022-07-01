FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 64.6% in June

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of ASET opened at $30.24 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

