Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLGZY. Cheuvreux cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

