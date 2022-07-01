Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £138 by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a £138 ($169.30) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($182.80) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($154.58) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($190.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($184.03) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £145 ($177.89).

FLTR opened at GBX 8,244 ($101.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,675.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,620.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($93.24) and a twelve month high of £162.75 ($199.67). The firm has a market cap of £14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

