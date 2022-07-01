Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.02

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.02 and last traded at $67.21, with a volume of 17617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMX shares. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

