Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 2,000 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of FWONK opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $71.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

