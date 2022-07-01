Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 2,000 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.
Shares of FWONK opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $71.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
