Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 335.5% in June

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a growth of 335.5% from the May 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FTNT opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

