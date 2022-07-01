Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,329 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 88,937 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 75,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.