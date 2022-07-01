Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,686 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in fuboTV by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $6,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in fuboTV by 57.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 209,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 205,644 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.70.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FUBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

