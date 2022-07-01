Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 504 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $475.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $461.85 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.83.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

