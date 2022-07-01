Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $42.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.