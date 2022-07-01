Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

